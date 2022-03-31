Dead lizard found in mid-day meal in Bihar

On Wednesday, a dead lizard was found in a mid-day meal that was consumed by almost two dozen children at a government school in Chhapra, Bihar. An NGO provided meals at the Azad Chandrashekhar Middle School near the Chhapra city airport.

A girl saw a dead lizard on her plate when the meal was served. Nearly 20-25 youngsters had already devoured the dish before her.

Anil Kumar, the school principal, immediately notified the city civil surgeon and police station. A team of doctors from Sadar Hospital arrived at the school and checked the children’s health.

According to the specialists who examined them, the children’s bodies showed no symptoms of poisoning. After consuming the dish, they felt a little queasy. Despite this, all the kids were kept under medical observation.

The Food Safety Officer also took samples of the meal.