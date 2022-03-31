Loved every single thing about ‘RRR’: Alia Bhatt breaks silence on ‘fallout with Rajamouli’ rumours

Amid the rumours of fallout with filmmaker S S Rajamouli and to have deleted ‘RRR’ related Instagram posts after the movie’s release, Alia Bhatt has reacted to the gossips with a lengthy note. Alia finally broke her silence on the matter on Thursday, as she stated, the rumours about her being upset with the ‘RRR’ team are absolutely baseless.

‘In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my ‘RRR’ posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered’, Alia wrote on her Instagram story.

‘I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of ‘RRR’. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film’, she added.

Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Sita in ‘RRR’, which marked the debut of the ‘Highway’ actress in south Indian movies. Meanwhile, RRR has grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide in its first weekend. The figures are particularly noteworthy because the picture was released on a non-holiday weekend.

Also read: SRK returns to India after wrapping Spain schedule of ‘Pathaan’

RRR also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Shriya Saran in crucial parts. The film is centred on the conflict between revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju against the British empire. SS Rajamouli directed the picture for the first time since the super-hit Baahubali trilogy.