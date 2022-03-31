Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law shares adorable pics with husband Rajeev Sen amid divorce rumours

Marriage of Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen was rumoured to be in trouble. The couple were thought to be going through a tough time and hence they began to live apart. For a long time, rumours regarding their split have circulated on the internet, but no official declaration has been made. However, based on their most recent social media posts, it appears like everything is ok in their marriage paradise. Charu and Rajeev are now vacationing in Kashmir with their newborn child Ziana and have posted images from their trip.

Charu posted a series of photos on her Instagram account depicting her holiday in Kashmir with her spouse. The actress was photographed wearing a white and yellow chiffon saree while posing with Rajeev, who was carrying his baby. The duo also took a slew of amorous selfies, which left onlookers speechless. The famous Tulip garden simply heightened the attractiveness of the photos with hundreds of beautiful flowers all around.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Fans may breathe a sigh of relief since these photos and videos show that everything between the couple is fine. In the comments section of the post, they appreciated their chemistry and showered them with love and blessings.

For the uninitiated, rumours about their tumultuous marriage got traction after Rajeev shared a video on his YouTube channel about how much he missed his daughter Ziana. Rajeev allegedly resided in Mumbai while Charu was residing with her parents in Bikaner.