Unknown creature with claws washes up on beach in Australia

The internet is constantly spotlighting strange events taking place throughout the world. In the most recent footage, a weird creature washed ashore on a renowned beach in Queensland, Australia, stunning people.

A local man named Alex Tan shared a video of the bizarre critter on his Instagram account. It has a reptilian-like cranium, flabby limbs, a lengthy tail and claws. Alex said that he came across the creature during a morning walk on the beach in Maroochydore. ‘I’ve stumbled across something weird. This is like one of those things you see when people claim they have found aliens’, he is heard saying in the video.

The camera then moves to reveal the beast. Flies can be seen crawling on and swarming around the creature. The creature was characterised by Alex as a de-haired possum that was ‘different to anything’ he did see before.

Some comments tagged wildlife experts, including Bindi Irwin, the daughter of Australian legend Steve Irwin, for their thoughts on what the creature is. A few others thought it looked like a wallaby.

This isn’t the first time odd creatures have washed up on a beach in Australia. Last month, a strange blob-like item was spotted near Warriewood Beach in Sydney.