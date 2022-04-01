8-year-old saves mother’s life by dialling emergency number 112 in Hariyana

An 8-year-old boy saved his mother’s life by dialling 112 and requesting help from the police. When he noticed his mother was attempting to hang herself, he dialled 911. The police squad acted quickly, arriving to the woman’s home in just 9 minutes and saving her life.

SP Maqsood Ahmed praised the officers involved for their quick actions in saving her life. He also handed the boy a cash reward and an appreciation letter in honour of his bravery.

The woman’s relatives and the general public that arrived at the scene praised the Dial 112 project, thanking the police for saving her life by arriving on time.