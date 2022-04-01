‘Governor should respect the elected government’: says Ex-Kerala Guv P Sathasivam

Udhagamandalam: Former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam opined on Friday that a governor should respect the government elected by the people and also support the welfare schemes brought by it.

‘The Governor should give respect to the government, as it was formed after getting a mandate from the people. The Governor should also support the schemes brought for the benefits of the people’, Sathasivam told reporters on the sidelines of a private college function in Tamil Nadu’s Udhagamandalam.

With regard to water disputes between states, Sathasivam, who is also former Chief Justice of India, said that water is common to all the people and the states should realise the fact and function accordingly. Stating that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has put forward various demands with regard to NEET, he said the students should also prepare themselves to appear for the entrance examination.