‘I have celiac disease’, Miss Universe Harnaaz reveals after trolling over weight gain

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently disclosed her reason for gaining weight after being the target of vicious harassment. Sandhu revealed that she had celiac disease, an immunological illness caused by gluten-containing foods.

She described how she was ridiculed for being either underweight or healthy. ‘I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny’ and now they bully me saying ‘she’s fat”, Harnaaz said.

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh, she added, ‘Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things’. She further said, ‘I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believe even if I’m fat, even if I’m thin, it’s my body, I love myself’.

On December 13, Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in Eliat, Israel.

Celiac disease is a digestive ailment caused by an inappropriate immunological reaction to gluten. Gluten produces toxins that kill the villi, which are finger-like protrusions inside the small intestines. This condition is also known as gluten-sensitive enteropathy. When the villi get destroyed, the body is unable to absorb nutrients, which can result in major health problems and even intestinal injury.