It’s a bank holiday! Banks to remain closed tomorrow in THESE states – Check the complete list

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, 1st Navratra, Telugu New Year’s Day, and Sajibu Nongmapanba, public and private sector banks in numerous Indian towns will be closed tomorrow, April 2, 2022. (Cheiraoba). We recommend that if you have any bank-related tasks, you finish them, having in mind that certain banks will be closed on Saturday (April 2). Notably, all commercial and public banks will be closed in April for a total of 15 days.

The following is a list of Indian states where banks will be closed tomorrow (April 2); Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba – April 2, 2022 (Cheiraoba)

Banks in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Goa, and Jammu & Kashmir would remain closed. It is crucial to know that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India remain closed on certain dates.

The RBI declared bank holidays in the following categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Bank holidays vary by state, although there are several days when banks are closed across India, including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Christmas Day (December 25).

Here are the other three days this week when banks will be closed;