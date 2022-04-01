Mohanlal inaugurates 5-day long Regional IFFK in Kochi

Kochi: The Regional International Film Festival of Kerala (RIFFK), began in Kochi on Friday at 9 am. Actor Mohanlal inaugurated the RIFFK at the Saritha theatre. Minister Saji Cheriyan presided over the function, and author N S Madhavan was the chief guest of the event.

RIFFK is the five-day long regional festival of IFFK in which 68 movies shown at IFFK will be screened. The inaugural movie of RIFFK will be the Bengali movie ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’. Saritha, Savitha, and Kavitha theatres in Kochi will be the venues for the festival.

Also read: Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey visit Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple in Gujrat; Share pics

In total, 10 films from Bangladesh, Turkey, Germany, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and India will be screened on the opening day. Indonesian film Yuni, which drew a good response at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Sughra and Her Sons, a film from Azerbaijan on the lives of villagers during the second World War, will be screened in the competition films category.

Meanwhile, the delegate registration is progressing. Rate of student delegate pass is Rs 250 while the fee for general category delegates is Rs 500. The registration can be done through the official website of IFFK or the delegate cell arranged at Saritha theatre.