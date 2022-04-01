Rare 9th-century idol of Lord Vishnu found in J&K

On Wednesday, a unique three-headed green stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu dating from the 9th century was discovered in the Kakapora region of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Some labourers retrieved the sculpture from the river Jhelum while extracting sand in the Kakapura region of Pulwama district and it was turned over to the Kakapura Police Station.

The sculpture was then handed over to Deputy Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums Kashmir after the legal processes were completed.

Mushtaq Ahmed Beigh, Deputy Director, J&K Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums said that it was a rare artefact that is made of greenish stone. ‘We have sculptures in our museums but it is the only sculpture which is made of greenish stone. It is a three-headed Vishnu. A unique sculpture of the 9th century. It is a green stone sculpture which is very rare. Few parts of the sculpture are missing’, he said.

The carefully carved, well-dressed and polished sculpture exemplifies the sculptural style prevalent in Avantipora in the ninth century AD.