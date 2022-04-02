Indian Railway cancels 92 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains. According to the IRCTC website,92 trains are fully cancelled and 21 are partially cancelled. The trains were cancelled due to operational reasons. The list of the affected states includes Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal among others.

Here is the list of fully cancelled trains:

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Three Indian expats wins 100,000 UAE dirhams

00979 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 04305 , 04826 , 05091 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 05702 , 07520 , 07796 , 08264 , 08303 , 08665 , 08666 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739, 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 14203 , 14204 , 14219 , 14220 , 14235 , 15709 , 15710 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248, 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22627 , 22628 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31811 , 31812 , 32211 , 33811 , 33812 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 34935, 36033 , 36034 , 37305, 37306, 37307 , 37308, 37309, 37316 , 37319, 37327 , 37330 , 37335, 37338, 37343, 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966