Indian Railway cancels 92 trains: Full list

Apr 2, 2022, 01:22 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains. According to the IRCTC website,92 trains are fully cancelled and 21 are partially cancelled. The trains were cancelled  due to operational reasons. The list of the affected states includes Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal among others.

Here is the list of fully cancelled trains:

00979 , 03051 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 04305 , 04826 , 05091 , 05169 , 05170 , 05171 , 05172 , 05445 , 05446 , 05702 , 07520 , 07796 , 08264 , 08303 , 08665 , 08666 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739, 08740 , 08755 , 08756 , 09110 , 09113 , 09440 , 09444 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 14203 , 14204 , 14219 , 14220 , 14235 , 15709 , 15710 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248, 20948 , 20949 , 22453 , 22627 , 22628 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31811 , 31812 , 32211 , 33811 , 33812 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 34935, 36033 , 36034 , 37305, 37306, 37307 , 37308, 37309, 37316 , 37319, 37327 , 37330 , 37335, 37338, 37343, 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52965 , 52966

