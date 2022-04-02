Ramadan 2022: Global Village in Dubai announces new timings

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has extended operating hours during the holy month of Ramadan. Global Village will operate from 6 pm to 2 am Sunday through Saturday.

It also announced that it will offer a line-up of authentic Ramadan traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor at the beautiful Majlis of the World. Pavilions will be filled with Ramadan and Eid gift items and items that are needed during the holy month. The Iftar cannon, placed next to the Majlis of the World, will fire at sunset to signal the end of the day-long fast.

The village is spread over more than 1.6 million square metres, where visitors can enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences along with a wide range of events, shows and activities. it is located on Exit 37 on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubai land, just east of Arabian Ranches.