Ramadan 2022: Updated timings for paid parking, buses, toll gates announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced revised timings for paid parking, buses, toll gates in the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mawaqif parking fees would be applied during Ramadan from 8 am to 12 am, from Saturday to Thursday. The street parking will be free of charge on Fridays and public holidays.

Darb toll gate system:

Toll fees are applicable from 8 am to 10 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm, from Saturday to Thursday.

Also Read: Fuel prices for the month of April announced

Bus services:

Abu Dhabi City bus services will operate from 5 am to 1 am. Abu Dhabi Suburb bus services will operate from 5 am to 12 am throughout the week except for some services that will operate 24/7. These include routes 22, 54, 65, 67, 101, 110, A1 and A2.

Public bus service shall operate from 6m to 12 am in Al Ain city and suburban areas. Abu Dhabi Express services will operate from 6 am to 11 pm during weekdays and from 6 am to 1 am during weekends.

The ITC Customer’s Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality will be working from Monday to Thursday from 9 am to 2.30 pm and on Friday from 9 am to 12 pm.