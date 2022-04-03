Attack on gold mine kills 20 people

Ouagadougou: At least 20 civilians were killed in a night attack on a gold mine in Burkina Faso. According to police, dozens of armed men travelling on motorcycles attacked the gold mine in Kougdiguin region in Namentenga province on the night of Thursday to Friday. Women and children are also among the victims.

Attacks by militants are increasing in Sahel region situated in Western Africa. Thousands of people were killed and millions were displaced in terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in recent years. On March 12, 11 people were killed in an attack on gold mine in northern Burkina Faso. This came two days after a similar attack on another gold mine near the Niger border in which 10 were killed. Nearly 80 people have been killed in the last three weeks in attacks blamed on jihadists.

More than 2000 people were killed and 1.7 million people were displaced in the African country since 2015 in the jihadist violence.