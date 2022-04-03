Illegal sand mining case; ED files chargesheet against Charanjit Channi’s nephew

In a money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining and other crimes, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sections 3 (offence of money laundering), 4 (penalty for money laundering), 44 (offences triable by special courts), and 45 (offences to be cognisable and non-bailable) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act have been filed against Bhupinder Singh Honey (PMLA).

According to the financial investigation agency, Bhupinder Singh Honey was the director of a company set up to launder money generated by illegal sand mining. Earlier last year, ED officers recovered Rs 10 crore during search operations at properties held by the former Punjab chief minister’s nephew. Officials also recovered and seized many papers connected to Kudratdeep Singh’s Malikpur Mine’s mining activities, as well as pages containing handwritten cash entries.