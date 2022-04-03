‘Insult’ to Ambedkar, Ram Vilas Paswan during 12 Janpath eviction; bipartisan outrage in Bihar

The manner in which the central government vacated the official bungalow of former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan has sparked widespread outrage among political leaders in Bihar, cutting across party lines. A viral video purporting to show a statue of BR Ambedkar and photographs of Ram Vilas Paswan being thrown on the roadside when eviction was underway at the ministerial bungalow on Delhi’s 12 Janpath has enraged political parties even more.

Chirag Paswan, the late Union minister’s son, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the manner in which the bungalow, which he and his family had resided for more than three decades, was vacated by the centre.

Now, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, have come out in support of Chirag Paswan, and have slammed the Centre for insulting the Dalit community by throwing the BR Ambedkar statue and photographs of the senior Paswan on the road during the eviction earlier this week.

‘The central government team that went to vacate the Delhi residence of late Ram Vilas Paswan, who was a benefactor and advocate of the underprivileged, threw the statue of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar and pictures of Padma Bhushan Ram Vilas Paswan on the road in a derogatory manner’ Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in response to the viral video.