Kerala district collector joins students in flash mob, video wows netizens

The barrier between the general public and bureaucrats has often been breached thanks to social media since the latter appear more approachable these days. A district collector in Kerala is gaining popularity online after joining a flash mob with college students.

Divya S Iyer, the Pathanamthitta district collector, delighted everyone by dancing with Catholicate College students who were preparing for an arts festival. She thrilled not only those present there but also those who followed her performance online, as she danced to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

A video of the IAS official dancing with the students immediately went popular on social media, with one video gaining millions of views on Facebook.

Click here to watch the video

The spontaneous performance occurred at the district stadium as the collector came to inspect the preparations for the arts festival of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. Even though the flash mob was coming to an end, the IAS official did not hesitate to join in.

Also Read: UP woman raises ‘red saree flag’ to avert rail accident after spotting broken track

Iyer was watching the performance with her infant and other family members when some students approached her and asked if she would be ready to join the dance. Talking to the media later, the officer said, ‘Since I enjoy dancing and singing very much, they did not have to persuade me much. I thought I’d just do a few steps, but their energy was immense. That energy is the whole essence of flash mobs’.

Netizens praised her talent as well as her gesture, stating that her delicate movements were evidently the result of years of classical dance training. Iyer won multiple titles in Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathakali during her school and college years.