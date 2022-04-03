North Korea slams South Korea’s comments on military capability

North Korea blasted the South Korean defence minister’s remarks regarding its ability to strike the North and warned that if the South takes any ‘dangerous military action,’ such as a preemptive strike, it would destroy major sites in Seoul.

According to state news agency KCNA, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, stated in a statement that the South Korean defence minister’s words ‘further damaged inter-Korean ties and military tension on the Korean peninsula.’

This comes after South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook stated on Friday that his country’s military possesses a variety of missiles with greatly enhanced firing range, accuracy, and force, with ‘the capacity to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea.’

Suh also stated that the ministry will actively support the military in order to ensure that it is capable of responding decisively to North Korea’s missile threats. He referred to the north as its ‘enemy.’

Kim, the vice department director of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Committee, also stated that the country will ‘reconsider a number of things’ and that South Korea ‘may suffer a major threat’ as a result of such remarks.

Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Central Committee, said in a separate statement on Sunday that if the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action such as a preemptive strike, the North ‘will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army.’