142 including Bigg Boss winner, children of top officials and superstars detained at Hyderabad rave

Hyderabad: At least 142 people, including children of VIPs, actors and politicians, have been detained reportedly after a rave party was busted in the early hours of Sunday at a pub of a five-star hotel in Banjara Hills by the task force team of Hyderabad Police. Banned substances like cocaine and weed, were allegedly found from the detainees.

The raid at the Radisson Blu hotel comes amid the police has intensified its drive against drugs. Recently, an engineering student had died of drug overdose. A new Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing has been constituted for the purpose and is taking tough action against those peddling or consuming drugs. The Station House Officer (SHO) at Banjara Hills Shiva Chandra has been suspended for negligence of duty by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand. He has been replaced by K Nageshwar Rao from the task force.

Also read: Why do humans love booze? Monkeys might have some answers… Read on!

The pub at the hotel, reportedly owned by the daughter of a former MP from erstwhile Khammam district, is popular among party-goers. Rahul Sipligunj, singer and winner of third session of Bigg Boss Telugu reality show, has been among the detained. Earlier on February 12, he had sung the theme song when Hyderabad police launched the campaign against drugs. Actor Naga Babu’s daughter, Niharika Konidela, who is also megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece, was also among those detained. Naga Babu later released a video stating that his daughter has no association with drugs.

Among others at the party were daughter of a top policeman from Andhra Pradesh and also the son of a Telugu Desam MP from the state. Congress leader from Telangana, Anjan Kumar Yadav, said his son had gone to a birthday party and all sorts of lies and scandals were being floated. He said all pubs in the city should be closed.