32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival begins

Sharjah: The 32 edition of Sharjah Ramadan festival began on Sunday. The grand event is launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with public and private sector institutions.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 41,000 crore from Indian markets in March

The festival features major events and activities, as well as special deals and valuable prizes offered by the largest stores. Up to 75% discounts on a variety of products and brands were announced by a large number of shopping centres and retail outlets as part of the event. This year’s edition will offer several cultural, religious, and recreational events suitable for the entire family, with a special focus on Emirati heritage, customs, and traditions during the holy month of Ramadan.