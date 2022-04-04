Air India to reduce frequency of flights to this country from April 9

Mumbai: National air carrier of India, Air India has decided to reduce the frequency of flights to Sri Lanka from 16 flights per week to 13 flights per week from April 9. The decision was taken due to poor passenger rush.

At present, Air India is operating 7 flights from Delhi and 9 flights a week from Chennai. From April 9, the air carrier will reduce flights from Delhi to 4 from 7. AI 283 in the Delhi-Colombo route will now operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from April 8 to May 30. AI 284 on the Colombo-Delhi sector will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from April 9 to May 31.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply, and long hours of power cuts, the public has been suffering for weeks.