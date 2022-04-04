Airline cancels flights due to high levels of staff sickness

London: Switzerland based low-budget air carrier, easyJet cancelled several flights due to high levels of staff sickness. The airline suspended services to and from Britain. The air carrier announced that it is facing higher than normal staff sickness levels due to Covid-19.

easyJet cancelled around 60 flights to and from Britain on Monday, out of around 1,645 that were scheduled. easyJet said it had taken action to mitigate the disruption by rostering additional standby crews. It also said that it would consolidate flights where it had multiple options, to reduce the impact. Affected passengers have been provided with options which include rebooking onto an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund.