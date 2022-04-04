Amit Shah says, ‘I don’t get angry, my high-pitched voice is ‘manufacturing defect’’

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, said in the Lok Sabha that his high-pitched voice is a ‘manufacturing defect,’ evoking laughs from MPs. He further stated that he does not become angry unless subject of Kashmir is brought up.

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Criminal Procedure Identification Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the last week of the second half of Parliament’s budget session. He stated that the bill aims to improve the efficiency and speed of criminal investigations.