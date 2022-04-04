Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 15 million UAE dirhams (RS 30 crore)

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat residing in Kuwait won 15 million UAE dirhams (RS 30 crore) in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw held on Sunday. Ratheesh Regunanthan won the fortune for his ticket number 291593. He purchased the ticket along with his 11 other colleagues.

Another Keralite, Sajeesh Kuruppath won the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams for his ticket number 171563.

Each ticket of the popular UAE draw costs Dh500, and on purchase of two tickets, participants get a third one for free.