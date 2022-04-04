BJP alleges KCR unable to take action against drug trafficking

The BJP accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not being able to take action against drug trafficking in the state after Hyderabad Police raided a pub, recovered five grammes of cocaine, and arrested the pub’s owner and manager.

On Monday, BJP leaders asked that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government take action against all drug traffickers in the city. ‘We question whether Chief Minister KCR has the guts to arrest all those involved in drug trafficking and get them tested, as police have found cocaine from customers who were present at a party in the pub. Why is the KCR government hesitating to take immediate action,’ BJP spokesperson NV Subhash asked.

Over 125 customers were questioned and later released by the police, including children of some well-known people who were reportedly partying. The raid was carried out based on information that the pub was open hours after midnight with customers consuming drugs, and that there were over 100 other people drinking at the time.