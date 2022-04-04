Boult Audio launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India based high-end consumer electronics company specialized in making audio products, Boult Audio launched its new AirBass ENCore X true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India on Monday. The new earphones is priced at Rs. 1,799. It is offered in two colours- Black and White and can be purchased from Amazon as well as from the company’s official website starting April 8.

The new earphones is equipped with touch sensitive controls to adjust volume, change tracks, attend calls or command voice assistants. The earphones are compatible with Android, iOS and Windows devices. Connectivity option include Bluetooth v5.1. It offers a total playback of up to 30 hours. It will deliver a total of 100 minutes of playback time in 10 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C cable. It offer support for Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants.