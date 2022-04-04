Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of yellow remained marginally low in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by 0.04% or Rs 23 at Rs 51,583 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.07% or Rs 50 at Rs 66,783 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 38,240 per 8 gram, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4780, lower by Rs 15.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,922.43 per ounce. US Gold futures were up 0.2% at $ 1,927.50. Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.1% higher to $ 24.63 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $ 984.67 and palladium rose 2.2% to $ 2,326.18.