Dubai’s Emirates SkyCargo transports over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Dubai: Dubai based Emirates SkyCargo has created a new history by transporting more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its aircraft. The air cargo carrier transported 4,200 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines, equivalent to over 1 billion doses within 18 months. The vaccines were transported to more than 80 destinations across the globe on over 2,000 Emirates flights. Two-third of the total vaccines were transported to developing countries.The Dubai based air cargo carrier started transporting Covid-19 vaccines in October 2020.

The air cargo carrier launched Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance in January 2021 in association with other Dubai based companies. This was launched to speed up distribution of vaccines. It signed an MoU in February 2021 with UNICEF to prioritise transport and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

Emirates SkyCargo is one of the leading global air cargo carriers for the transport of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical cargo. It also transports critical life-saving medicines and treatments on its flights to more than 140 destinations across six continents. An estimated 200 tonnes of pharmaceutical cargo are flown every day on Emirates’ aircraft.