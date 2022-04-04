Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 41,000 crore from Indian markets in March

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the Indian equity market and pulled out Rs 41,123 crore from the Indian capital markets in March. This was way higher than net withdrawals of Rs 35,592 crore in February and Rs 33,303 crore in January.

FPIs have been net sellers for sixth consecutive months. The Russia-Ukraine war and expectations over rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve influenced the investors. As per market experts, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) will remain volatile in the near term given the headwinds in terms of elevated crude prices and inflation.

Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 1.48 lakh crore from the Indian market between October 2021 and March 2022.