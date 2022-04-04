Iran accuses US of putting halt to nuclear talks in Vienna

According to an Iranian foreign ministry spokeswoman, the United States is to blame for the halt in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at salvaging their 2015 nuclear accord.

‘America is to blame for the cessation of these talks… a settlement is really close,’ Saeed Khatibzadeh said during a weekly news conference.

‘Washington should make a political decision to resurrect the deal,’ he added, adding that Tehran will ‘not wait indefinitely.’

The US State Department stated on Thursday that there are just a few lingering problems in the nuclear discussions, and that it is up to Tehran to make those decisions.

Iran has stated that there are still remaining concerns, including Washington’s removal of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list of foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs) (IRGC).

In addition, Tehran has pushed for guarantees that any future US president will not withdraw from the pact. Another outstanding topic is the extent to which sanctions would be lifted.

Khatibzadeh also stated that Tehran was eager to begin discussions with its main regional adversary, Saudi Arabia, if Riyadh demonstrated a readiness to resolve remaining bilateral concerns.

In early March, a Russian demand led world powers to halt nuclear talks. However, Moscow later stated that it had written guarantees that its commerce with Iran would not be affected by Ukraine-related sanctions, implying that Moscow could enable the shattered accord to be revived.