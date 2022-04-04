‘It’s a boy’: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomes their first baby

Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh announced that she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. Bharti took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, ‘It’s a BOY’.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel ‘LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa’s’ by uploading a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale hai’.

Bharti had shared many beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot, through social media. In an Instagram post, the reality TV star posted a string of photos in which she radiated a pregnancy glow, wearing a ruffled rose-pink dress and flaunting her baby bump.