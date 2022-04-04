Jagan Mohan Reddy says Govt committed to decentralization

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said on Monday that his government is committed to decentralisation for the state’s development and growth. The YSRCP leader said the government would continue to decentralise and that the new districts would provide better administration and transparency. He said that the delivery of welfare schemes would be easy and effective.

Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, and Tirupati are among the new districts, taking the total number of districts in Andhra Pradesh to 26.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that, even small states like Arunachal Pradesh have 25 districts for better administration and Andhra Pradesh is the only state with a high average of 38.15 lakh people in each district out of the 727 districts in the country. According to him, the average population density has dropped to 19.07 lakh as a result of the creation of 13 new districts.