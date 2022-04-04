Massive fire breaks out in Srinagar, property worth crores destroyed

Srinagar: At least 7 houseboats were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Nigeen Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning at 2.30 am. The fire erupted in one of the houseboats and spread to others quickly.

The fire was extinguished by six fire tenders. There are no reports of any injury to any person in this incident so far. The houseboats destroyed in Monday’s fire incident include ‘New Jersey’, ‘New Maharaja Palace’, ‘India Palace’, ‘Royal Paradise’, ‘Lily of World’, ‘Young Swift’ and ‘Flora’.

Houseboats are luxury floating lodgings made of Cedrus (Deodar) wood. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Dal and the Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar.