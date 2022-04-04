Naseeruddin Shah supports niece Saira in her fight against Babul Supriyo in Bengal.

Saira Shah Halim, the Left Front candidate for the Ballygunge byelection in West Bengal, has received support from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Saira Shah Halim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is competing against Babul Supriyo of the Trinamool Congress.

‘The choice before voters is a clear one. Would you like your representative to be a caring, compassionate, and committed person who will work for you, or would you prefer a turncoat opportunist who is also a serial hate-monger?’ Naseeruddin Shah stated in a video message.

‘I am not affiliated to nor do I owe allegiance to any political party. I am here in my individual capacity to support the candidature of Saira Shah Halim for the upcoming Ballygunge byelections,’ Naseeruddin Shah said. ‘Family ties aside, I have always found her to be a courageous and caring person of integrity, who is always eager to help the less fortunate. She has been a vocal defender of our rights,’ he added.