Navjot Sidhu says Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, Haryana’s real target is river waters

Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Congress leader, claimed on Monday that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and always will, and that the state’s ‘next big battle’ with Haryana will be over river waters. The Haryana government has called a special session of the assembly for Tuesday, only days after the Punjab assembly passed a resolution demanding that the state’s common capital, Chandigarh, be transferred to the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled state.

Haryana leaders have demanded the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal in order to obtain the state’s river water share from Punjab, as well as the transfer of 400 Hindi-speaking villages to the state, following the contentious resolution voted on April 1.

‘Built on 27 villages of Punjab, Chandigarh belonged to Punjab and will remain so,’ in a Hindi tweet Sidhu said. ‘Kahin pe nigahein, kahin pe nishana,’he added suggesting that Haryana’s real objective was the river waters rather than Chandigarh.