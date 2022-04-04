Oman based air carrier announces new services

Muscat: Oman based low-budget air carrier, SalamAir will soon launch new passenger flight services connecting Oman and India. Captain Mohammed Ahmed, the CEO of SalamAir said that the airline is planning to start flights operations from three cities in Oman and announcement regarding this will made soon.

The airline will launch direct flights connecting from Suhar and Calicut. Earlier the air carrier launched lights to Calicut from Salalah and from Muscat to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Trivandrum.

The flights from Salalah to Calicut will operate on Friday and Sunday. Flights from Muscat to Jaipur will operate daily except Sunday Flights from Muscat to Trivandrum will operate daily except Monday. On the Musct-Lucknow route the airline will operate daily flights.