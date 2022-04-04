Pedestal fan’s wire tangles around neck; 8-month-old toddler choked to death in Kannur

Kannur: An 8-month-old toddler died in Kannur’s Panur on Sunday as the wire of a pedestal fan got entangled around his neck. The deceased was Devang, son of Palathayi Samaj and Sisira. The incident happened in the wee hours on Sunday.

The wire of the fan was reputedly kept next to the bed and got entangled around the neck while the baby was sleeping. The child was taken to the hospital in Chokli but his life could not be saved. The boy has a brother named Devaj.