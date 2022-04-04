Rajasthani stones for Ram temple arrive in Ayodhya.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is taking shape. While the plinth work is nearly complete, the floor work will begin after the sanctum sanctorum is completed. Consignments of carved stones have begun to arrive from Rajasthan for this purpose. The copper strips that will be used to connect the stones have also arrived at the construction site.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust trustee Anil Mishra stated that an idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the big temple within the time period allotted. Following the Supreme Court’s judgement, calls for the Shri Ram temple’s height and grandeur to be increased began to pour in. After that, the model of the temple underwent a few further revisions.

As a result, the number of stones in the temple rose as well. About six additional temporary workshops were built up at Bansi Paharpur and Pindwara to supply it. Here is where the task of carving stones began. Four trucks carrying carved stones from Bansi Paharpur have arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex so far.