Security forces recover 2 AK-47 rifles and a Chinese pistol from terrorist hideout in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered 2 AK-47 assault rifles with 2 magazines and 63 rounds, 1 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, its 2 magazines and 20 rounds and 1 Chinese pistol with a magazine and 4 rounds. The arms and ammunitions were recovered in search operation. The search operation was conducted in the Noorkote village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

No one was arrested during the operation.

Earlier on Sunday, security forces busted two terror modules and arrested 4 terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba from Bandipora. The accused were allegedly coordinating logistics and transportation for the terrorists in the district.