Unusual name on Aadhaar card; child denied admission to school.

A child was denied admission to a government school because her Aadhaar card had ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’ and ‘Baby Five of Madhu’ written in place of her name. They also claimed that the card did not have the Aadhaar number.

The issue arose when Dinesh, a resident of Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil, went to the primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted. According to the officials, a teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her. The teacher asked Dinesh to get the Aadhaar card rectified.

Deepa Ranjan, the District Magistrate, stated, ‘Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence.’ On social media, a picture of the Aadhaar card went viral.