Indian Railways cancels 137 trains: Know how to check the full list

Apr 5, 2022, 11:26 am IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 137 trains scheduled to operate on  Tuesday. The trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational reasons. The affected trains operates between Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Indian Railway have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check list of short terminated trains.

