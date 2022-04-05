Kashmiri Pandit shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

On Monday evening, two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire on a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam region of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Sonu Kumar, the sufferer, was transported to an Army hospital in Srinagar and is presently in stable condition.

According to authorities, Sonu Kumar was seated inside his medical business when the incident occurred. He and his family have been running the medical store for numerous years. Meanwhile, security officers have roped off the area where the incident occurred. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have shot at and injured seven individuals in the last 24 hours, including four non-local labourers in Pulwama and two CRPF jawans in Srinagar.

PULWAMA

Terrorists shot at and injured two non-local labourers in the Pulwama district’s Lajoora locality on Monday afternoon. Patleshwar Kumar and Jako Chowdhary, both Bihar natives, have been identified as injured. Both of the workers were shot and were taken to the hospital right after. Their condition is stated to be steady as well.

SRINAGAR

Terrorists also opened fire on CRPG forces in Srinagar’s Maisuma district on Monday. The injured soldiers were quickly taken to a neighbouring hospital for treatment. However, HC Vishal Kumar died as a result of his injuries. Under relevant provisions of the law, the J&K Police have registered a case in connection with the attacks. The location where the incident occurred in Srinagar has also been sealed off.

LG CONDEMNS ATTACKS

J&K LG Manoj Sinha made a statement on Monday in response to the happenings.

‘We strongly condemn the heinous terror assault on civilians and CRPF soldiers. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family of the slain HC Vishal Kumar, and my thoughts are with the injured for a speedy recovery. Our security forces will respond appropriately to perpetrators of heinous crimes’, the statement stated.

Condemning the killing, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet, ‘I add my words of condemnation to those of my colleagues & send my condolences to the family of the CRPF jawan killed in the line of duty. Prayers for the injured jawan in the hope that he makes a full recovery’. The attack came less than 24 hours after two non-local labourers from Punjab were shot at and injured by terrorists in Pulwama’s Nowpora area. PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack. ‘This senseless violence doesn’t yield anything apart from inflicting miseries on the innocent families of those killed. My condolences to the family and prayers for the injured,’ she wrote in a tweet.