‘RRR’ crosses 900 crore-mark globally, fifth-highest-grossing Indian film ever

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn continues to be a box office success. According to Box Office India, the Hindi version of the war drama earned more than Rs 50 crore at its second weekend. On Tuesday, it is anticipated to cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Manobala Vijayan reported that the film grossed Rs 900 crore globally. ‘#RRRMovie WW Box Office Reaches a new milestone of MAMMOTH ?900 cr. Week 1 – ? 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ? 41.53 cr Day 2 – ? 68.17 cr Day 3 – ? 82.40 cr Total – ? 901.46 cr Share alone crossed historical ?500 cr mark in just 10 days’, he tweeted.

RRR has now eclipsed Aamir Khan’s PK as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Secret Superstar (966.86 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (969.06 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1,810 crore) and Dangal (2,024 crore) are the only films that have grossed more than RRR. The film is also expected to leapfrog to third place by the conclusion of its current run, as per trade experts. Baahubali 2 and Dangal, on the other hand, are likely to remain out of its reach.

Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris are among the cast members of RRR. For Rajamouli, the film proved to be greater than the Baahubali franchise, as it outperformed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s first-day international box office.