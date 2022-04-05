Russia announces resumptions of passenger flight services

Moscow: Russia will resume international flight services. The Russian civil aviation authority announced that it will resume commercial passenger flight services to and from 52 countries from April 9.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that it will commence flight services to and from Argentina, South Africa, Algeria, China, Lebanon, Peru, Pakistan and other ‘friendly countries’. He also said that country will be lifting restrictions on travel across the land border between Russia and China.

Also Read; Public sector bank reduces interest rates on savings accounts

Russia imposed severe travel restrictions at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. It closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union after the Russia-Ukraine war.