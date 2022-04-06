Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, April 6. She will also meet Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister.

The Governor’s visit to Delhi is significant given the recent widening of the gap between Pragati Bhavan and the Raj Bhavan. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also in Delhi. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has not met the governor or attended any programmes where she was present since June 2021.

According to Raj Bhawan sources, the CM is refusing to allow key government officials to meet with or brief the Governor. KCR cabinet ministers were absent from a pre-Ugadi event hosted by Raj Bhawan recently.

Even during the Governor’s recent visit to the recently inaugurated Ydadri Temple and her visit to Sammakka Saralamma jatara in Mulugu district, she was not met by district officials.