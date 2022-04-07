Attacker of Gorakhnath temple Murtaza Abbasi says he was angry over CAA-NRC

The assailant of the Gorakhnath temple, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, confessed that his animosity stemmed from purported crimes done against Muslims and also claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was unconstitutional.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, on April 3, Abbasi, an IIT graduate, attacked members of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary stationed at Gorakhnath shrine in Gorakhpur. The incident resulted in the injuries of two constables. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest or mahant of the Gorakhnath temple.

‘I thought about the act from various angles before committing the crime. They [government] were implementing CAA and NRC against Muslims. Even in Karnataka, Muslims were being wronged. No one was doing anything about the issue. Someone had to do something. This is how I justified the act in my mind’, Murtaza Abbasi said, adding, ‘I was depressed and wasn’t being able to sleep’.

As per the police, Abbasi’s confession showed that he had become politicised to the point that he was willing to die for performing such acts.