Veteran actor Sreenivasan shifted to ventilator

Kochi: Veteran cctor and filmmaker Sreenivasan who was hospitalised last week, has been shifted to a ventilator on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old actor was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly on March 31, after he experienced severe chest pain. In the angiogram test, it was revealed that he was suffering from triple vessel disease- an extreme form of coronary artery disease (CAD), following which he reportedly underwent bypass surgery.

Also read: Suriya’s home production film ‘Oh My Dog’ to be OTT released; Date announced

After the surgery, Sreenivasan was shifted to the ventilator for three days. However, after shifting from the ventilator, Sreenivasan had an infection and has been now taken back to ventilator support.