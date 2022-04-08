Tel Aviv terrorist is captured and killed after a gunfight by Israeli forces!

Following a battle, Israeli security officers captured the terrorist who killed two people in a terrible incident in Tel Aviv on Friday. Raad Fathi Zidan Hazzam, 28, of Jenin, was shot dead near a mosque in Jaffa more than eight hours after carrying out the crime.

According to Tev Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, he had ‘nationalistic objectives’ for carrying out the act. The Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas applauded the attack. It controls the Gaza Strip as well as the Islamic Jihad. ‘The action in Dizengoff is a natural response to the occupation’s atrocities against the Palestinian people,’ declared Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. In reaction, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated, ‘Everyone who aided him indirectly or directly will pay a price.’

Chilling video: pedestrians flee the scene of tonight's terror attack in central Tel Aviv, in which at least five people have been wounded, several seriously.pic.twitter.com/BXclhSk1Wf — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) April 7, 2022

‘Sixteen individuals took to hospitals, two dead, four critically injured,’ said Zaki Heller, spokeswoman for the Magen David Adom rescue agency. Meanwhile, police spokesperson Eli Levy told Channel 13 news, ‘Don’t leave your houses. Don’t poke your heads out the window. Stay off your balconies.’ Mark Malfiev, who is being treated at the Ichilov hospital after being injured, stated, ‘I saw the glass smash, people instantly started fleeing, and I felt getting hit in the back.’

Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop! — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) April 7, 2022

‘I felt a lot of blood. I saw blood’, he added US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the terrorist incident, saying, ‘Washington remains in constant communication with our Israeli friends, with whom we stand solidly in the face of senseless terrorism and bloodshed.’ US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted, ‘I am horrified to witness yet another despicable terror assault on innocent citizens, this time in Tel Aviv. We are praying for peace and extending our sympathies to the victims and their families. This needs to end!’