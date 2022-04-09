Kerala dancer denied temple performance books new show on same date

Manisya VP, a Bharatanatyam dancer from Kerala, will perform in Kozhikode on the same day she was due to perform at the Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, which she was denied permission to perform at.

Mansiya has accepted the offer to dance at the Town Hall in Kozhikode on April 21 at 6 p.m., according to the organisers, ‘Manjadikkuru.’ Her performance will be part of the’mathethara devaswom nishedhicha nritham’ seminar (The dance denied by secular devaswom).

Political parties usually unite behind the artist in such cases, according to Baiju Merikunnu, Convener of Manjadikkuru. However, nothing like that happened this time. The performance will also be paid for by Manjadikkuru. He claimed that if Mansiya had performed at the temple, she would have had to pay for the percussionists.