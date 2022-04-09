Live Updates: PM Imran faces no-confidence vote in Parliament in Pakistan

In a speech to the country late Friday before today’s no-confidence vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that he will not accept the establishment of a ‘foreign government’ in Pakistan and that if this occurs, he will seek popular support.

‘We are not a tissue-paper nation,’ Khan added. ‘They (the opposition) want the corruption cases filed against them to be dropped. People should come out of their homes to oppose the foreign-funded drama, and I will be there with you because I will never tolerate this plot against Pakistan,’ the Prime Minister stated.

He also used India as an example of a ‘self-respecting nation’ (khuddar qaum) to whom no international power can impose conditions. If Imran Khan loses the election or resigns before it, a new government would most likely be created under opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.